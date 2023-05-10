Advanced Biofuels of Idaho holds groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A groundbreaking for a new business took place in Heyburn today, but the physical facility is actually already standing.

Advanced Biofuels of Idaho is looking to be the first renewable natural gas facility in the Magic Valley.

“What happened is there was an ethanol plant here once upon a time, and as the company was in the middle of construction, they got 90% complete, and then they went out of business, and so everything just sat,” said Scott Mears, the president of Advanced Biofuels of Idaho.

But the facility was in perfect condition for Advanced Biofuels, and what they wanted to use it for.

“What we’re doing is we are taking this old digester facility and we’re rehabbing it, it’s basically brand new, but 15 years old,” said Mears.

The process will will directly involve all of the food processing plants from around the Magic Valley.

“The intent is we are going to take waste streams from all the food processing facilities around and we are going to digest them in these big tanks, and we are going to make bio-gas, then we are going to clean the gas, and digest it right into the pipeline,” said Mears.

Construction on the facility will begin soon and is expected to take 18 months before the plant will be up and running.

“The nation is looking for renewable sources of energy, and this is the best renewable source of energy, it will work 365 days a week,” said Mears.

