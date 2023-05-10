Event set to celebrate fallen officers set to happen this Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This Saturday at 11 a.m., the public is invited to attend the annual Law Enforcement Memorial at City Park in Twin Falls.

Members of law enforcement from multiple agencies will be in attendance, including the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department, Twin Falls Police, and the Idaho State Police.

The annual event commemorates fallen officers both within the area and throughout the nation. The event also pays tribute to those who are still in the line of duty today.

“It gives me goosebumps,” said Lori Stewart of the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department. “It’s something that’s hard to put to words. It’s very patriotic with the bagpipes, and the honor guard. It’s just something that really hits home.”

The event will be followed by a barbecue, which will also be open to the public.

