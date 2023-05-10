Gooding baseball and softball beat Buhl to advance to 3A state tournament

By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:54 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gooding baseball and softball claimed the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference’s second spot at the 3A state tournament.

Both teams eked out wins over Buhl in SCIC second-place games Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Gooding 5, Buhl 3

Gooding scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good.

The Senators advance to the 3A state tournament starting May 19 at Blackfoot High School.

BASEBALL

Gooding 4, Buhl 3

Trailing 3-1 in the sixth, the Senators scored three runs to take the lead.

It’s the first time Gooding is going to the state tournament. The program started back in 2017.

