Hagerman Joint School District seeks to pass plant facilities levy in upcoming election

The election is on Tuesday, May 16.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:52 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Hagerman Joint School District is looking to pass a Plant Facility Levy on Tuesday’s election.

A plant facilities levy can only be used for facility improvements and upgrades.

“The money is going to be designated towards the renovation of our Prince Memorial Gymnasium,” said Jim Brown, the superintendent of the Hagerman Joint School District.

The Prince Memorial Gymnasium was built in the 1950′s and currently sees more games and activities in it than ever before, with 385 students enrolled with the school district.

“We also have so many more youth activities and sports now, so when we were playing activities began in 7th grade, now it’s in 3rd grade. So, there is boys and girls volleyball and basketball and all kinds of leagues and activities that take place so we just need more gym space,” said Brown.

The plant facility levy is $400,000 per year for 5 years.

Currently, the school district has a plant facility levy and a supplemental levy in place, but both of those are ending in June of this year, which means the tax rate will remain the same at $102.42 per $100,000 of taxable value.

“We’ve had Star Corporation go through and they’ve looked at it, and they confirmed it is not condemnable and that we can renovate it, ad the difference versus a complete tear down was 3.9 million versus 7 million, so the long-term planning committee opted to go this route, which I think is a really good option for us,” said Brown.

The election is on Tuesday, May 16 and this plant facilities levy needs a 55% approval in order to pass.

“Do we want to continue to throw band aids on it, or do we want to do it correctly, to where it will be a long-lasting addition and help us down the road for quite some time,” said Brown.

