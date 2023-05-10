H.O.P.E. Week in Idaho hopes to help children reach their full potential

Hope stands for Healthy Outcomes from Positive Experiences.
Twin Falls Mayor proclaims the week of May 8-12 H.O.P.E. week
Twin Falls Mayor proclaims the week of May 8-12 H.O.P.E. week(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During this week’s City Council meeting in Twin Falls Mayor Ruth Pierce proclaimed this week H.O.P.E. Week.

Hope stands for Healthy Outcomes from Positive Experiences.

H.O.P.E. week is a dedicated week in May that focuses on helping children reach their full potential.

Childhood is a time of rapid growth and development, and the experiences children have during this time can have a lasting impact on their health and well-being. H.O.P.E. is a way of seeing and talking about experiences that support children’s growth and development into healthy, resilient adults.

There are activities held every day this week, and the organizers say it’s important to spread the message of hope beyond just this week.

“It could be something as simple as a message of gratitude, or tips for mindfulness, so yoga, some kind of activity to get the family unit involved.”

More information can be found on the Emperor Idaho website.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Man walks away from Twin Falls Reentry Center, officials ask for help to locate him
Man walks away from Twin Falls Reentry Center; officials ask for help to locate him
Marla King, 50, is facing eluding and injury to a child charges.
Boise woman arrested on eluding, injury to child charges
A detective from the Jerome County Sheriff's Office believes Cristina Martinez-Torres was using...
Jerome woman charged with felony injury to a child

Latest News

Idaho Power warns to stay away from flooded electrical equipment
Idaho Power says to stay away from flooded electrical equipment
Wood River Valley residents raise concerns about traffic on the highway
Wood River Valley residents raise concerns about traffic on the highway
A groundbreaking for a new business took place in Heyburn Tuesday, but the physical facility is...
Advanced Biofuels of Idaho holds groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday
Tuesday evening's online weather update {5/9/2023}