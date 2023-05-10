H.O.P.E. Week in Idaho hopes to help children reach their full potential

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During this week’s City Council meeting in Twin Falls Mayor Ruth Pierce proclaimed this week H.O.P.E. Week.

Hope stands for Healthy Outcomes from Positive Experiences.

H.O.P.E. week is a dedicated week in May that focuses on helping children reach their full potential.

Childhood is a time of rapid growth and development, and the experiences children have during this time can have a lasting impact on their health and well-being. H.O.P.E. is a way of seeing and talking about experiences that support children’s growth and development into healthy, resilient adults.

There are activities held every day this week, and the organizers say it’s important to spread the message of hope beyond just this week.

“It could be something as simple as a message of gratitude, or tips for mindfulness, so yoga, some kind of activity to get the family unit involved.”

More information can be found on the Emperor Idaho website.

