Idaho Power says to stay away from flooded electrical equipment

“Water and electricity do not mix.”
Idaho Power warns to stay away from flooded electrical equipment
Idaho Power warns to stay away from flooded electrical equipment(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Recent rain showers and spring runoff are increasing water levels in many places across Southern Idaho.

Idaho Power is warning people to stay away from flooded or submerged electrical equipment.

They warn if you do see any electrical equipment in or under water to call both Idaho Power and an electrician, as there could be damage to electrical equipment inside your home.

Idaho Power says while they can fix downed power lines or flooded transformers, they don’t know what could be happening inside a home if it were flooded.

They say the most important thing is to keep your distance.

“Water and electricity do not mix. So, any electrical equipment from a power pole to our green box transformers or anything with a warning sign or that looks like it might possibly be a piece of electrical equipment, just stay away from it, and your best bet is to stay 100 feet away.”

Miller said it’s important to have a plan if an outage does occur. To receive text alerts about power outages visit the “Be Prepared for Outages” page on Idaho Power’s website.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Man walks away from Twin Falls Reentry Center, officials ask for help to locate him
Man walks away from Twin Falls Reentry Center; officials ask for help to locate him
Marla King, 50, is facing eluding and injury to a child charges.
Boise woman arrested on eluding, injury to child charges
A detective from the Jerome County Sheriff's Office believes Cristina Martinez-Torres was using...
Jerome woman charged with felony injury to a child

Latest News

Twin Falls Mayor proclaims the week of May 8-12 H.O.P.E. week
H.O.P.E. Week in Idaho hopes to help children reach their full potential
Wood River Valley residents raise concerns about traffic on the highway
Wood River Valley residents raise concerns about traffic on the highway
A groundbreaking for a new business took place in Heyburn Tuesday, but the physical facility is...
Advanced Biofuels of Idaho holds groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday
Tuesday evening's online weather update {5/9/2023}