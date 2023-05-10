Idaho Power says to stay away from flooded electrical equipment

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Recent rain showers and spring runoff are increasing water levels in many places across Southern Idaho.

Idaho Power is warning people to stay away from flooded or submerged electrical equipment.

They warn if you do see any electrical equipment in or under water to call both Idaho Power and an electrician, as there could be damage to electrical equipment inside your home.

Idaho Power says while they can fix downed power lines or flooded transformers, they don’t know what could be happening inside a home if it were flooded.

They say the most important thing is to keep your distance.

“Water and electricity do not mix. So, any electrical equipment from a power pole to our green box transformers or anything with a warning sign or that looks like it might possibly be a piece of electrical equipment, just stay away from it, and your best bet is to stay 100 feet away.”

Miller said it’s important to have a plan if an outage does occur. To receive text alerts about power outages visit the “Be Prepared for Outages” page on Idaho Power’s website.

