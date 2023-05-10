Lilly Mallory sends Declo softball to the 2A state tournament

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thanks to a walk-off three-run home run, the Declo softball team is going to the 2A state tournament.

After Declo won game one against Wendell in the best-of-three Canyon Conference championship series, the Hornets used late-game heroics to win game two and clinch the conference title.

A solo home run from Saige Wickel tied the game at two in the bottom of the sixth. In the bottom of the seventh, with two runners on, Lilly Mallory put one over the centerfield wall to send the Hornets home winners.

Declo 5, Wendell 2

Katelynn Koyle had 15 strikeouts on the mound for Declo.

The Hornets advance to the 2A state tournament starting May 19 at Capell Park in Pocatello.

