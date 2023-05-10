Portions of U.S. 93 and S.H. 75 to be closed in Shoshone next week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Portions of U.S.-93 and State Highway 75 in Shoshone will be closed next Tuesday through Thursday to make upgrades to the railroad crossing.

Crews from the Union Pacific Railroad Company will be replacing both the steel rails on the tracks, as well as the concrete slabs that motorists travel over to get over the tracks. Motorists travelling northbound will be detoured west on U.S.-26, while southbound motorists will be detoured west on U.S.-20. The project is being completed to improve safety and infrastructure at the crossing.

‘When you watch vehicles drive over the railroad tracks, you can see pieces of the concrete slab moving up and down,” said Idaho Transportation Department spokesperson Anne Marie Peacock. “You can also see how slow the cars are driving over it, so it just needed repair, maintenance, and updates.”

The road is expected to reopen on Thursday, May 18th at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.