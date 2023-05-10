Wood River Valley residents raise concerns about traffic on the highway

file
file(KMVT-NEWS)
By Steve Kirch
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:06 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Some people in the Wood River Valley are starting to express concern about the unbearable and hazardous traffic conditions on the highway from twin falls to Ketchum.

According to the Idaho State Police, 44 crashes on Highway 75 from Shoshone to the Highway 22 junction have occurred since May 2009. Eleven of them were fatal. But in the last couple of years, crashes have become more frequent.

“In the last two years, in 2021 and 2022, we have had seven crashes in both years. We are usually around 3 to 5. it just depends on the year. We had one in 2020,” Corp. Scott Bolen said.

Additionally, he said the cause of the accidents ranges from distracted driving to people speeding and trying to pass too many cars at once.

“Slow down. Don’t be trying to pass six cars at once,” Bolen said.

Up in Bellevue, traffic is no better, and it seems to have only gotten worse in recent years.

“I have three kids, and we commute to school here in the morning. It gets to be bumper to bumper,” said Bellevue resident Kristin Marlar.

Residents said crashes seem to be becoming a weekly occurrence. About two weeks a passenger succumbed to her injuries in a fatal crash south of Bellevue on Highway 75. Some said what used to be a simple walk across the street is now turning into a death wish.

Fatal crash south of Bellevue

“As I said, I have three children; they cross this crosswalk right here. People don’t stop. They don’t recognize the crosswalk signals,” Marlar said.

Additionally, she thinks the cause of the increased traffic is the need for more affordable housing in Blaine County.

“They can’t find housing close by, so they have to commute from Twin Falls, Shoshone, Magic Valley, Fairfield,” Marlar said.

Git’doggonit restaurant owner Dwayne Matthew Wildhagen said more traffic on the road isn’t necessarily bad for small businesses along the highway.

“More people look around and see. It depends on how road-focused they are,” Wildhagen said.

But as a parent, he, too, has safety concerns. He sees more affordable housing being built in the area as a solution. Hailey Bellevue and Ketchum are working on projects to create more housing for the local workforce.

Hailey to consider allowing short-term recreational vehicle use on private property
City of Ketchum urging residents to vote early

He also thinks widening the highway would go a long way in alleviating traffic congestion on Highway 75.

“I sure hope so. I have to be optimistic,” Wildhagen said.

In November, ITD had an open house in Shoshone to review preliminary design plans for segments of State Highway 75 between Bellevue and Timber Way. The project is funded by Governor Brad Little’s Leading Idaho initiative. Specific design elements under consideration include widening the highway, improving select intersections, and evaluating pedestrian/bike underpasses and transit pullouts.

