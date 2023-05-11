Family Health Services breaks ground on new clinic and ambulance bay/helipad in Shoshone

The new clinic will be named after Dr. Davis.
The new clinic will be named after Dr. Davis.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A groundbreaking ceremony in Shoshone was held Thursday afternoon for a brand new medical clinic and ambulance bay with a helipad on South Beverly Street in Shoshone.

Family Health Services works to bring affordable health care to different parts of the state that may not have it.

In Shoshone, Dr. Keith Davis opened the Shoshone Family Medical Clinic 37 years ago, and they combined with Family Health Services in August of 2022.

Now, thanks to a grant from Health Resources and Services Administration as well as a federal appropriation from Congressman Simpson’s Office, they are building a brand new clinic and ambulance bay with a helipad.

“It’s fantastic, you know it means there will be more preventative services people will go to the doctor to have their chronic conditions taken care of, much more than if they have to have a whole day off of work, pull a child out of school to go to Jerome or Twin Falls for services,” said Aaron Houston, the CEO of Family Health Services.

This new clinic will give the community dental care, which is something they have not ever had.

Dr. Davis says this is going to be a great addition to Lincoln County.

“One of the big things is going to be the dental care on a sliding fee schedule, so there will be reduced charges, reduced fees for dental care,” said Dr. Keith Davis, a physician.

Construction is set to begin anytime now, and is expected to take one year.

The clinic will be named after Dr. Davis, which was a surprise to him.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Man walks away from Twin Falls Reentry Center, officials ask for help to locate him
Man walks away from Twin Falls Reentry Center; officials ask for help to locate him
A detective from the Jerome County Sheriff's Office believes Cristina Martinez-Torres was using...
Jerome woman charged with felony injury to a child
ITD has multiple constriction projects on I-84 this summer
ITD has several projects on I-84 this summer that could impact your travel

Latest News

Meridian man sentenced for his part in January 6th riots
Meridian man sentenced for his part in January 6th riots
The students prepare all year for this event.
Hagerman students prepare for annual Plant Soiree and Sale
No Swimming: North Side Canal Co. reminds residents of the extreme dangers of swimming in canals
No Swimming: North Side Canal Co. reminds the public of the extreme dangers of swimming in canals
Honk for Hope! Twin Falls volunteers encourage motorists to honk their horns in support of...
Honk for Hope! Motorists honk their horns in support of mental health awareness in Twin Falls