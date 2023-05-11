Family Health Services breaks ground on new clinic and ambulance bay/helipad in Shoshone

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A groundbreaking ceremony in Shoshone was held Thursday afternoon for a brand new medical clinic and ambulance bay with a helipad on South Beverly Street in Shoshone.

Family Health Services works to bring affordable health care to different parts of the state that may not have it.

In Shoshone, Dr. Keith Davis opened the Shoshone Family Medical Clinic 37 years ago, and they combined with Family Health Services in August of 2022.

Now, thanks to a grant from Health Resources and Services Administration as well as a federal appropriation from Congressman Simpson’s Office, they are building a brand new clinic and ambulance bay with a helipad.

“It’s fantastic, you know it means there will be more preventative services people will go to the doctor to have their chronic conditions taken care of, much more than if they have to have a whole day off of work, pull a child out of school to go to Jerome or Twin Falls for services,” said Aaron Houston, the CEO of Family Health Services.

This new clinic will give the community dental care, which is something they have not ever had.

Dr. Davis says this is going to be a great addition to Lincoln County.

“One of the big things is going to be the dental care on a sliding fee schedule, so there will be reduced charges, reduced fees for dental care,” said Dr. Keith Davis, a physician.

Construction is set to begin anytime now, and is expected to take one year.

The clinic will be named after Dr. Davis, which was a surprise to him.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.