Hagerman students prepare for annual Plant Soiree and Sale

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From planting the seed to picking the vegetable, to cooking the meal, students in Hagerman High School’s Agriculture and Food Science Program get a hands-on learning experience.

This weekend they are putting their practice to the test at their annual plant soiree and plant sale.

The students have been preparing all year for this weekend, as they grow the plants from seed, and plan the entire event with everything from the appetizers to the marketing and the promotion of the event.

Their teacher says this weekend’s festivities is the biggest event of the year for these students, and also their biggest fundraiser, which ensures their program can still continue.

“This is a real business situation where the kids are making decisions are far as marketing and planting, and they are cultivating the plants, they are doing the advertisement, they’ll be selling the plants, they’ll be doing cost analysis and return on investment after the sale is over,” said Daniel Knapp, their teacher.

The plant soiree requires a ticket to attend and is on Friday night beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The plant sale is free to attend and begins Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m.

All events will be held at the Agriculture building at Hagerman High School.

