Honk for Hope! Volunteers encourage motorists to honk their horns in support of mental health awareness in Twin Falls

Mental health has been an ever-increasing concern for many in southern Idaho.
Honk for Hope! Twin Falls volunteers encourage motorists to honk their horns in support of...
Honk for Hope! Twin Falls volunteers encourage motorists to honk their horns in support of mental health awareness(KMVT-NEWS)
By Joey Martin
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:29 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you happened to drive down Blue Lakes or cross the Perrine Bridge on Thursday, you might have seen a bunch of people dressed in red encouraging you to honk your horn.

This was all part of Keller Williams RED Day – or Renew, Energize, and Donate.

Every year, Keller Williams employees across the country take the day off from work and volunteer their time within their individual communities.

Here in Twin Falls, they decided the best way to do something impactful was to make a lot of noise for a good cause - mental health and suicide awareness.

In six locations across Twin Falls, volunteers raised signs of encouragement and hope to show those who are battling with their mental health that they are seen and loved. Even if it is from a complete stranger.

Mental health has been an ever-increasing concern for many in southern Idaho.

And for those at Keller Williams, it’s all about opening that door for starting the conversation.

“We’ve just been having so many conversations about the issue and it’s become just such a problem nation-wide, since COVID, but in our community specifically,” said Michael McQuillen from Keller Williams. “We feel so passionate about making people comfortable with starting the conversation and just know that’s it’s okay to not be okay.”

This year, Keller Williams partnered with the Jae Foundation, who works within the community to raise support for mental health and suicide awareness. All donations will go to the foundation.

To learn more about RED Day, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Man walks away from Twin Falls Reentry Center, officials ask for help to locate him
Man walks away from Twin Falls Reentry Center; officials ask for help to locate him
A detective from the Jerome County Sheriff's Office believes Cristina Martinez-Torres was using...
Jerome woman charged with felony injury to a child
ITD has multiple constriction projects on I-84 this summer
ITD has several projects on I-84 this summer that could impact your travel

Latest News

The students prepare all year for this event.
Hagerman students prepare for annual Plant Soiree and Sale
The new clinic will be named after Dr. Davis.
Family Health Services breaks ground on new clinic and ambulance bay/helipad in Shoshone
No Swimming: North Side Canal Co. reminds residents of the extreme dangers of swimming in canals
No Swimming: North Side Canal Co. reminds residents of the extreme dangers of swimming in canals
Emergency Department sign at St. Luke's Magic Valley (KMVT image)
St. Luke’s Magic Valley is partnering with local colleges to help alleviate nursing shortage