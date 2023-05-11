Honk for Hope! Volunteers encourage motorists to honk their horns in support of mental health awareness in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you happened to drive down Blue Lakes or cross the Perrine Bridge on Thursday, you might have seen a bunch of people dressed in red encouraging you to honk your horn.

This was all part of Keller Williams RED Day – or Renew, Energize, and Donate.

Every year, Keller Williams employees across the country take the day off from work and volunteer their time within their individual communities.

Here in Twin Falls, they decided the best way to do something impactful was to make a lot of noise for a good cause - mental health and suicide awareness.

In six locations across Twin Falls, volunteers raised signs of encouragement and hope to show those who are battling with their mental health that they are seen and loved. Even if it is from a complete stranger.

Mental health has been an ever-increasing concern for many in southern Idaho.

And for those at Keller Williams, it’s all about opening that door for starting the conversation.

“We’ve just been having so many conversations about the issue and it’s become just such a problem nation-wide, since COVID, but in our community specifically,” said Michael McQuillen from Keller Williams. “We feel so passionate about making people comfortable with starting the conversation and just know that’s it’s okay to not be okay.”

This year, Keller Williams partnered with the Jae Foundation, who works within the community to raise support for mental health and suicide awareness. All donations will go to the foundation.

