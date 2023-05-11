Meridian man sentenced for his part in January 6th riots

Josiah Colt traveled to Washington D.C. and was photographed dangling from the Senate balcony during the capitol riot.
Meridian man sentenced for his part in January 6th riots
Meridian man sentenced for his part in January 6th riots(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Meridian man who took part in the January 6th riots in Washington D.C. was sentenced to 15 months in prison for his involvement.

Josiah Colt traveled to Washington D.C. and was photographed dangling from the Senate balcony during the capitol riot.

Reports state that he was one of the first rioters to reach the Senate Floor. Colt pleaded guilty to obstructing congress’ certification of president Joe Biden.

Nathaniel Degrave of Las Vegas, who went with Colt to the nation’s capital, received three years in prison for his involvement, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and assault charges last year.

Both men had agreed to cooperate with investigators as part of their plea deal More than one thousand people have been charged so far with capitol riot-related federal crimes.

Nearly 500 of them have been sentenced, with more than half receiving terms of imprisonment ranging from seven days to 14 years and two months.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Man walks away from Twin Falls Reentry Center, officials ask for help to locate him
Man walks away from Twin Falls Reentry Center; officials ask for help to locate him
A detective from the Jerome County Sheriff's Office believes Cristina Martinez-Torres was using...
Jerome woman charged with felony injury to a child
ITD has multiple constriction projects on I-84 this summer
ITD has several projects on I-84 this summer that could impact your travel

Latest News

Thursday evening's online weather update {5/11/2023}
The students prepare all year for this event.
Hagerman students prepare for annual Plant Soiree and Sale
The new clinic will be named after Dr. Davis.
Family Health Services breaks ground on new clinic and ambulance bay/helipad in Shoshone
No Swimming: North Side Canal Co. reminds residents of the extreme dangers of swimming in canals
No Swimming: North Side Canal Co. reminds the public of the extreme dangers of swimming in canals