Meridian man sentenced for his part in January 6th riots

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Meridian man who took part in the January 6th riots in Washington D.C. was sentenced to 15 months in prison for his involvement.

Josiah Colt traveled to Washington D.C. and was photographed dangling from the Senate balcony during the capitol riot.

Reports state that he was one of the first rioters to reach the Senate Floor. Colt pleaded guilty to obstructing congress’ certification of president Joe Biden.

Nathaniel Degrave of Las Vegas, who went with Colt to the nation’s capital, received three years in prison for his involvement, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and assault charges last year.

Both men had agreed to cooperate with investigators as part of their plea deal More than one thousand people have been charged so far with capitol riot-related federal crimes.

Nearly 500 of them have been sentenced, with more than half receiving terms of imprisonment ranging from seven days to 14 years and two months.

