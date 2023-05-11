No Swimming: North Side Canal Co. reminds residents of the extreme dangers of swimming in canals

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the weather continues to heat up, Idahoans are soon going crave a dip in many of the local pools, lakes, and waterways of southern Idaho.

But there is one system of water that is completely off limits - the canal systems.

Every year across the country, and even here in Idaho, lives are lost due to drownings within the miles of irrigation canals that zigzag the landscape.

The North Side Canal Company has installed signs around some of the more accessible areas, telling the public that swimming is prohibited.

Allen Hansten is the General Manager of the North Side Canal Company.

He says, not only is the canal system private property - but the canals are full of hazards.

Above the water… and below.

“There are hidden dangers underneath the water like barbed wire and trash and tires that we pull out of the canals all the time. The headgates and diversion structures are opportunities for people to get sucked into those,” said Hansten. “It’s very important that people stay away from the canals… they are working industrial facilities essentially – and they’re not for recreational purposes.”

The canal company also says to remember these canals carry irrigation water.

Which could contain any number of contaminates, including animal waste and chemicals.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.