St. Luke’s Magic Valley is partnering with local colleges to help alleviate nursing shortage

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There continues to be a nursing shortage around the country and the issue is affecting St. Luke’s Magic Valley as well.

St. Luke’s says the shortage is due, in part, to the aging population, both with nurses retiring and a large retired community in Southern Idaho needing medical care.

Amy Bradley with St. Luke’s says many of the people moving into Idaho are the older retired generation as well.

She told KMVT that for every 20 nursing jobs open there is only one nursing student coming out of school competing for those jobs.

She said they have also started working with Idaho colleges to recruit students once they graduate.

“Partnering with our colleges locally at CSI and Idaho State University, their nursing program, we are going to them,” said Bradley. “We are doing interviews on campus, we are attending their classes and really answering those questions, those hard questions that nurses are scared about after the pandemic and really revitalizing where we’re at.”

She also said the pandemic opened additional opportunities for nurses and healthcare workers to work remotely or outside of the hospital which has created more jobs adding to the nurse shortage.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.