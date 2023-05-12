Barrow, Donald Gene

KIMBERLY—Donald Gene Barrow, a 91-year-old resident of Kimberly, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at his home from age related complications.

He was born in Rigby, Idaho, to Jessie Elizabeth Brown and Earl Raymond Barrow on October 5, 1931. He was the fifth child in a family of six (three brothers, J, Lynn, and Wayne; and two sisters, Norma and Lucile) and gained three more siblings (Marvin, Beulah, and Robert) after Jessie married Robert H. Olsen in 1940. He married Janette Huffaker on October 24, 1952, in the Idaho Falls Temple. His entire life revolved around three things: family, farming, and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He learned to work at a very young age, and started pitching in around the farm at the age of 2 – when he would open gates, and pitch straw with a broken pitchfork to help his dad in the evenings. His work ethic grew from there. Wherever he went he was always willing to help anyone in need.

Don and Janette had seven children, Dennis, David, Karla, Connie, Ron, Jana and Joe, who they taught to work hard and get along – or else there would be more work to do. One of their greatest sorrows was losing Connie at two days old. They settled in the Raft River area and farmed for Darrell Cook for many years, and continued to serve in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including many assignments that required multiple drives to the church 30 minutes each way in a single day. Janette passed away from cancer in 1978, leaving Don with two small children to raise with the help of the older four children.

Don married Connie Lorraine Moncur on March 9, 1988, in the Logan Utah Temple. She became an instant wife, mother, and grandmother to a very opinionated, sarcastic, but loving group. Don and Connie moved to Elba in 1994 and continued to serve others, farm, and enjoy having all the children out of the house. They served in the Iowa Des Moines Mission from 2002-2004. Following, they served at the Bishop’s Storehouse in Burley and as temple workers in Twin Falls.

Don was the last of his brothers and sisters to pass away. We are sure there was an immense reunion as he returned to his parents, loving wife and daughter, and his brothers and sisters. He will be sorely missed by his surviving wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and friends. We know there will be a great pinochle game of all the Barrow’s in heaven, and then they will all get to work.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Todd Jensen officiating. Military Honors will be rendered by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery, 4023 Ririe Hwy., in Rigby.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, and from 9 until 9:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.