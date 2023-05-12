District Champs!!! Twin Falls Baseball sails past Burley to capture another Great Basin crown

By Joey Martin
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:29 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Bruins welcomed the Burley Bobcats to Ingram Field on Thursday evening for the top spot in the conference.

Winner to the state tournament, loser takes on Wood River for the Great Basin second seed in next weeks 4A State Tournament in Twin Falls.

Burley was quick to get on the board, but the Bruins would end up being too much for the Bobcats.

Twin Falls captures another District Championship with the 8 – 4 win.

Burley will host Wood River on Friday at 5 p.m. in Burley.

Wood River upset the Minico Spartans, in Minico – with a deciding 16 – 5 victory.

