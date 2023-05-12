Galvan, Mario

GOODING—Mario Galvan, age 59, was born on April 15, 1964, in Guanajuato, Mexico. He died from cancer on May 10, 2023, in Gooding, Idaho.

Mario was born to Gabriel Galvan and Micaela Ramirez, the firstborn of nine children.

He married Rosa Ferreira in Markham, Illinois, on October 2, 1989. They raised four children together between Illinois and Idaho. Mario’s upbeat personality radiated within his family’s upbringing enjoying moments in nature and a love of futbol. He coached his daughter’s soccer team with the utmost joy. He had a strong sense of kinship with his friends with whom he played soccer, always smiling and making new friends wherever he went.

He was known for his good humor, dependability, and love for children. He enjoyed the outdoors, listening to music (of all sorts, from rock to cumbias), traveling, and being constantly active.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and his memory will live on through the many lives he touched.

Mario is survived by his spouse of 34 years, Rosa, who he loved deeply; his children, Mario C. (Grace), Alexis, Kristian (Julie), and Breanna; his grandchildren, Isabella, Christian (CJ), and Ariah; his seven siblings: Manuel (Mane), Maria Dolores (Lola), Marcela (Mache), Maria de la Luz (Bush), Marina (Minoz), Marco (Che), Monica (Moni), and other family members and friends who loved him dearly.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on May 17, 2023, at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel, followed by a burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding, Idaho.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

