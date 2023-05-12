Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Automation and Agriculture collide at CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The combination of agriculture and automation comes together at the College of Southern Idaho. And it creates a similar reaction.

“It’s a surprised look, it’s a wow, that’s what they normally say. Then they’re surprised that it instantly turns from the potato into the fry,” said Ben Hamlett from the Automation, Engineering, Tech Teacher at CSI.

Machines like these are giving students the ability to learn and understand how things work.

“It’s very important so they understand the process. They can hear about it and even watch a video but experiencing it, smelling it, it’s different. They get more out of it,” said Hamlett.

They’ll not only get more out of working with machines like these. Students will have more options for employment once they graduate. Options right here in the Magic Valley.

“We have facilities in the valley like McCain foods, Lamb Weston, and Simplot that have these same machines at their facilities. So, the student can learn what the process is and the maintenance and the automation and how that relates to it. And we can get potatoes right out of our field and run them through and that ‘s really cool. Not just for one department but for many departments,” said Hamlett.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.