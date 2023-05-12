Twin Falls Softball captures Great Basin District Championship

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After Twin Falls jumped out to a 13-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, the outcome looked like a blowout in favor of the Bruins. But Jerome chipped away at the deficit, scoring four runs in the sixth and five in the seventh, thanks in part, to Autumn Allen, who hit her second multi-run home run of the day.

Twin Falls couldn’t score in the bottom of the frame and the game went into extra innings.

Jerome jumped out to a 14-13 lead in the eighth, before the Bruins scored two to walk it off, 15-14.

Twin Falls captures a spot at the 4A state tournament held May 19-20 at the College of Southern Idaho and Twin Falls High School.

Jerome meanwhile, will host Burley in a winner-to-state, loser-out game on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

OTHER SCORES:

Burley 4, Wood River 2

Glenns Ferry 14, Idaho City 4

Vision Charter 20, Lighthouse Christian 5

