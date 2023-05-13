Fit and Well Idaho: Asthma Awareness Month

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:31 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — May is Asthma Awareness Month, which is a disease that affects your lungs.

Asthma is when a person’s airways become inflamed, narrow, and swell up, which make it difficult to breathe.

Some common signs may be chest tightness, wheezing, coughing after exercise or pain in the chest.

There may be things in the environment that cause asthma to flare up, such as a pet or something in your house that you are allergic to.

“Asthma attack or exacerbation is when someone’s asthma gets significantly worse, it’s often brought on by something in the environment, so for instance in Idaho we see a lot of exacerbations in the fall when there is smoke in the air from the fires, or springtime is another common time due to the environmental allergies,” said Dr. Bryan Gourley, a nurse practitioner with St. Luke’s Magic Valley.

He says smoking or vaping or even being around people who smoke and vape can cause lung issues or exacerbate already present lung issues.

