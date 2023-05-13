Jerome teacher one of 100 teachers honored at Disneyland

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As teacher appreciation week is coming to a close, we wanted to highlight one local teacher who received a national honor.

A dual immersion teacher at Jefferson Elementary School in Jerome was selected as one of 100 teachers across the entire country to be recognized at Disneyland as part of the 100 inspiring teachers award.

8,000 teachers applied for this and she was the only one chosen from the state of Idaho.

She was able to visit Disneyland’s imagination campus last week ahead of teacher appreciation week where she says she learned all about the behind the scenes of how Disneyland works every day.

“I can see how Disney works on the performance for all the shows and incorporate science too and actually reading and writing to have this enormous and giant celebration,” said Armelia Sarahi Brisenio, a dual immersion teacher at Jefferson Elementary.

She says she hopes to bring back some of the lessons she learned to her students in her class.

