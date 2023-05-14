Boy scouts show off skills at recruitment event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A group of boy scouts are raising awareness about the values associated with being a boy scout, and on Saturday they pitched their tents on the KMVT front lawn

More than two dozen boy scouts from the Mountain West Council visited the Twin Falls for a recruitment event and to educate the public on the skills youth can pick up by becoming a boy scout.

The troops performed a variety of activities from building a balancing bridge and setting up tents, to rope tying.

One of the scout leaders said the boy scouts teaches youth good moral values, team work, and life skills that they can take on into adulthood.

Additionally, they said some troops lost a lot of members during COVID, and now they are trying to build their ranks back up. Anyone can join even young girls

Those values are important in the life of a young person. They need to know them as they get a little bit older. They face decisions in school where they have to make moral choices. There are also life saving skills as well,” said Lynn Gunton.

The Mountain West Council currently has more than 2,000 members. Anyone interested in learning more about the boy scouts can go to: mountainwestcouncil.org

