Boy scouts show off skills at recruitment event

More than two dozen boy scouts from the Mountain West Council visited the Twin Falls for a...
More than two dozen boy scouts from the Mountain West Council visited the Twin Falls for a recruitment event and to educate the public on the skills youth can pick up by becoming a boy scout.(SK)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:54 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A group of boy scouts are raising awareness about the values associated with being a boy scout, and on Saturday they pitched their tents on the KMVT front lawn

More than two dozen boy scouts from the Mountain West Council visited the Twin Falls for a recruitment event and to educate the public on the skills youth can pick up by becoming a boy scout.

The troops performed a variety of activities from building a balancing bridge and setting up tents, to rope tying.

One of the scout leaders said the boy scouts teaches youth good moral values, team work, and life skills that they can take on into adulthood.

Additionally, they said some troops lost a lot of members during COVID, and now they are trying to build their ranks back up. Anyone can join even young girls

Those values are important in the life of a young person. They need to know them as they get a little bit older. They face decisions in school where they have to make moral choices. There are also life saving skills as well,” said Lynn Gunton.

The Mountain West Council currently has more than 2,000 members. Anyone interested in learning more about the boy scouts can go to: mountainwestcouncil.org

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
CSI Faulkner Planetarium picked as a venue for Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ 50 Year...
CSI Faulkner Planetarium picked as a venue for Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ 50 Year tribute show
Gatlin Bair won the Great Basin District Championship in the 100 and 200 meter dashes.
Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records

Latest News

The Meridian water park’s opening weekend was delayed a week due to weather.
Roaring Springs now open for 2023 season
Earthmoving began on May 4. Once the site is prepared, construction workers will begin pouring...
U of I begins construction on the nation’s largest research dairy
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder, conspiracy and grand theft
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty on all six counts