Cool, wet Spring may present some challenges and benefits for dairy producers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This year’s chaotic Winter will impact Idaho’s ag producers in multiple ways this upcoming Summer, with some being positive and others challenging.

The first droplets of snow hit the Magic Valley in November, and locals saw snow until mid-April, which is not exactly unusual for parts of the Magic Valley. But with temperatures fluctuating from cool and wet one day to warm and dry another day, some here in Southern Idaho feel like Winter lasted longer than usual this year.

University of Idaho Dairy Specialist Mireille Chahine said the stretches of cool temperatures are not bad and beneficial for dairy cattle’s milk production.

“So if you have to give a cow a choice between cold and hot, I bet you she would say. ‘I prefer cold,’” Chahine said. “Anytime our temperature is more than 68 to 70 degrees, especially if it’s humid, the cow will start to struggle. We see a drop in milk production and what we call heat stress.”

But Chahine counters by saying the dairy industry as a whole does face some challenges when there are long stretches of cool, wet weather that creep into April and May. She said more than half the cost of fronting a dairy is feed, and the problem with a wet Spring is farmers cannot get into their fields.

“This means that they cannot plant the corn that they feed the cows with, so the corn silage season will be delayed. That will have negative consequences because they will not have the days that are needed to produce that feedstock,” Chahine said.

Some Magic Valley producers said they expect to be planting by mid-May, but farmers typically like to start planting in mid-April. Chahine said dairy producers will be impacted from a cost and feed availability point of view if producers can not get into their fields anytime soon. She said some dairy producers might have to start exploring other means to feed the cows.

“They will have to bring some feed from out of state. Some of our forages are very hard to bring. Anything that is wet, such as corn silage, doesn’t make sense to transport, so they are going to have to change the feed they give the cows. By maybe including more hay which we import from other states,” Chahine said.

Additionally, she said, sending dairy cows out to pasture to feed isn’t a viable option for producers. With parts of Idaho being high-desert, the pastures do not produce enough feed to meet the requirements of the dairy cows. Chahine said there are different types of dairy production across the U.S., and Idaho has a high concentration.

“The cows we deal with are high-producer dairy cows. These cows, if we put them on the pasture, they won’t have the amount of energy and protein to produce the amount of milk they need to produce,” Chahine said. “There are some dairies that use some pasture but are limited to four to five months a year just because of the weather we have here.”

She said the typical feed for dairy cows in Idaho is 50% forages, corn silage and alfalfa hay, mixed with some grain and protein sources.

However, some positives are associated with this cool, wet weather stretch. Chahine said from a water point of view, she thinks water is a sight for sore eyes for producers, as Idaho has struggled for two years with drought conditions.

“Our reservoirs are empty. So as long as the timing of the snowmelt is not excessive so we don’t have flooding, I think this is going to be positive,” Chahine said.

David Hoekema, a hydrologist at the Idaho Department of Water Resources, added, “Well, we won’t have to worry about running short of water, and they[producers] should end up with some carry-over into the storages and insurance for next year.”

According to the Idaho Department of Water Resources, the Big and Little Wood Basins are currently at more than 145 percent of normal. Hoekema also said a couple of the things that are standing out to him this year are the cool temperatures are classic of a La Nina and for the precipitation to be coming mainly from the southwestern United States is “very odd.”

“Normally, those storm systems come strongly in from Washington and Northern Idaho. That is really where we are seeing the most drought risk this year, is in the north,” Hoekema said. “The precipitation pattern is somewhat flipped from what we would have seen with a La Lina.”

Chahine concluded that this season may still be a challenge for dairy producers, with milk prices expected to head downward and overall dairy expenses expected to remain high.

“If you produce more milk and you export less milk, you typically do see a decrease in the milk price,” Chahine said.

She also said producers will likely see an increase in labor costs because wet conditions inside the barns can create health concerns for the cows.

“They will have to spend more time making sure the cows are healthy, and the beds are clean,” Chahine said.

