Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty on all six counts

A jury found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of killing her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and conspiring to kill her husband's ex-wife Tammy Daybell.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:41 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After deliberating for a total of seven hours, a verdict was reached by the jury in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise.

Vallow Daybell was found guilty of all charges related to the murder of her two children, adopted son JJ Vallow and daughter Tylee Ryan. Plus, the murder of her fifth husband, Chad Daybell’s ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, and grand theft.

It was a very emotional day for the families of the victims, law enforcement who worked on the case, and even the state’s attorneys.

The grandparents of JJ Vallow, Larry and Kay Woodcock, were crying as the court clerk read ‘guilty’ after the charges associated with his murder. Both grandparents spoke about hearing the guilty verdicts and the victims, saying how much they miss and love JJ and Tylee and how even though they didn’t met Tammy Daybell, she’s considered family.

Law enforcement lined the hallways leading out of the courtroom as they celebrated the verdict. Outside, the Woodcocks were greeted with supporters, cheers, and a song.

“For JJ, ‘we will we will rock you, we will we will rock you’. ‘Turn out the lights the party’s over, they say that all good things will come... Lori it came to you today’!”

The prosecuting attorneys issued a statement saying part ‘they are pleased’ and thank the jury and law enforcement for their work. Even though they can’t give statements due to the case pending against Chad Daybell, they assure everyone they remain committed to justice for the victims.

Vallow Daybell will be sentenced in Fremont County in about three months. Following her sentencing, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will begin extradition proceedings. The 49-year-old is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

