Magic Valley softball teams book trips to state

The Bruins won the Great Basin District Championship and will host the 4A state tournament next week.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:21 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state softball tournament is less than a week away, here’s a look at who made the big dance.

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE

Twin Falls: The Bruins (16-10) won the district championship with a 15-14 victory over Jerome. They’ve been given the No. 6 seed and will face No. 3 Blackfoot at Twin Falls High School on Friday, May 19 starting at 11 a.m.

Jerome: The Tigers (15-7) eliminated Burley 12-10 Friday, and will enter the state tournament as the No. 7 seed. They will face No. 2 Skyview on Friday, May 19 starting at 9 a.m. at Twin Falls High School.

The Tigers are the Great Basin District runner-up and will represent the district at the 4A state tournament next week in Twin Falls.(KMVT)

3A SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE

Kimberly: The Bulldogs (22-2) won their first district title since 2012 with a 3-2 victory over Gooding in the district championship. With the success the Bulldogs amassed over the course of the season, they have been awarded the No. 1 overall seed. Kimberly will begin their quest for a title against No. 8 Snake River on Friday at the Blackfoot Fields at 11 a.m.

The Kimberly Bulldogs are the Great Basin District champs for the first time in 11 years.(Kimberly High School)

Gooding: The Senators (14-8) will represent the conference as the No. 2 seed at the state tournament. Key victories over ranked opponents, including conference foes Buhl and Kimberly helped their cause. Gooding will open the state tournament against Marsh Valley on Friday, May 19 at the Blackfoot Fields, starting at 9 a.m.

Gooding will represent District IV after a nailbiter 5-3 win over Buhl.(Savannah Fleming)

2A CANYON CONFERENCE

Declo: The No. 7 Hornets (11-7) are slated to battle No. 2 St. Maries in the opening round of the 2A state tournament on Friday, May 19 at Capell Park in Pocatello, starting at 9 a.m.

1A WESTERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Glenns Ferry: Western Idaho Conference district champion the Glenns Ferry Pilots (20-3) hope to capture their first state championship since 2021. They are the No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 Genesee in the first round of the playoffs on Thursday, May 18 at 11 a.m. G.A.L.S. Quad Park in Caldwell is hosting.

Lighthouse Christian: The Lions (8-11) will be joining their conference foes at the 1A state tournament for the first time in program history. The Lions just in their second ever season, went to the district tournament this past week and staved off elimination three times. They will represent their conference as the eighth seed and will face No. 1 Potlatch on Thursday, May 18 at 11 a.m. at G.A.L.S. Quad Park in Caldwell.

Lighthouse Christian School booked a trip to the 1A state tournament for the first time in program history.(Vanessa Crandall)

