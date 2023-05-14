Montana man arrested after short pursuit with law enforcement in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Montana man is behind bars following a short pursuit with law enforcement this afternoon in Twin Falls, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit started around 2:20 pm at Richardson Drive and ended at the Chevron station located at the corner of Addison Avenue West and Washington Street North.

The suspect was originally pulled over for speeding and a lane change violation but drove off once the deputy obtained his license.

Once apprehended, the suspected was starting to become “uncooperative” and had to be tased to prevent a foot chase, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office said the suspect had no weapons on him or a warrant out for his arrest.

The Twin Falls Police Department assisted in the arrest.

No other information is being released at this time.

