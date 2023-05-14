Montana man arrested after short pursuit with law enforcement in Twin Falls

e pursuit started around 2:20 pm at Richardson Drive and ended at the Chevron station located...
e pursuit started around 2:20 pm at Richardson Drive and ended at the Chevron station located at the corner of Addison Avenue West and Washington Street North.(Credit: MGN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:08 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Montana man is behind bars following a short pursuit with law enforcement this afternoon in Twin Falls, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit started around 2:20 pm at Richardson Drive and ended at the Chevron station located at the corner of Addison Avenue West and Washington Street North.

The suspect was originally pulled over for speeding and a lane change violation but drove off once the deputy obtained his license.

Once apprehended, the suspected was starting to become “uncooperative” and had to be tased to prevent a foot chase, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office said the suspect had no weapons on him or a warrant out for his arrest.

The Twin Falls Police Department assisted in the arrest.

No other information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
Gatlin Bair won the Great Basin District Championship in the 100 and 200 meter dashes.
Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
CSI Faulkner Planetarium picked as a venue for Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ 50 Year...
CSI Faulkner Planetarium picked as a venue for Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ 50 Year tribute show

Latest News

More than two dozen boy scouts from the Mountain West Council visited the Twin Falls for a...
Boy scouts show off skills at recruitment event
The Meridian water park’s opening weekend was delayed a week due to weather.
Roaring Springs now open for 2023 season
Earthmoving began on May 4. Once the site is prepared, construction workers will begin pouring...
U of I begins construction on the nation’s largest research dairy
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder, conspiracy and grand theft