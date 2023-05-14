One person sent to hospital after truck collides with train

One person sent to hospital after truck collides with train
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:27 PM MDT
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A motorist was sent to the hospital in the early morning hours Saturday after colliding with a train in Rupert near the Elks Lodge.

According to the Minidoka Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:40 am, Saturday, a motorist driving a 1997 Ford 250 collided with a train at the 200 West 75 South railroad crossing in Rupert. The sheriff’s office said the truck didn’t hit the main engine but one of the middle rail cars.

The driver was transported to Minidoka Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries. No one else was reported injured in the incident.

The sheriff’s office said the truck had to be towed from the scene. Additionally, the accident did not cause the train to derail.

The incident is currently under investigation, but the sheriff’s office said the driver was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

