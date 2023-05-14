Roaring Springs now open for 2023 season

The Meridian water park's opening weekend was delayed a week due to weather.
The Meridian water park’s opening weekend was delayed a week due to weather.(KBOI)
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Roaring Springs Water park is officially open for the 2023 season.

Phase one of the park’s seven phase expansion project will open on May 31. The phase will include a giant interactive water playground ‚an activity pool, a new restaurant, and idaho’s first action river.

The expansion is expected to take 10 to 15 years, and increase the size of the park by 40 percent, making it one of the largest water parks in the United States.

