2nd annual Jump Away from the Stigma event to take place this Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An event is being held this Saturday at the Perrine Bridge called Jump Away from the Stigma.

The Walker Center is hosting the event to recognize how hard it can be to take that first step in getting help.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and addiction is one aspect of mental health.

The event is going to bring awareness to the courage and bravery it takes in taking that first step in seeking help.

One alumni of the Walker Center’s Program is going to be doing a tandem B.A.S.E. jump off the bridge, symbolizing something that many people are scared to do.

“And we really want to bust the stigma, that’s why the event is called Jump Away from Stigma because there is a lot of stigma around getting help, is it okay to say that you are hurting and broken and you need people to help you, and it’s really courageous to ask for help,” said the CEO of the Walker Center, Deborah Thomas.

The event will include a one mile walk or run, and will have other resources available to share more about how they can help people.

The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. at the Visitor’s Center in Twin Falls on Saturday, May 20.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.