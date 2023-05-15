2nd annual Jump Away from the Stigma event to take place this Saturday

The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Visitor's Center in Twin Falls.
The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Visitor's Center in Twin Falls.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:33 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An event is being held this Saturday at the Perrine Bridge called Jump Away from the Stigma.

The Walker Center is hosting the event to recognize how hard it can be to take that first step in getting help.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and addiction is one aspect of mental health.

The event is going to bring awareness to the courage and bravery it takes in taking that first step in seeking help.

One alumni of the Walker Center’s Program is going to be doing a tandem B.A.S.E. jump off the bridge, symbolizing something that many people are scared to do.

“And we really want to bust the stigma, that’s why the event is called Jump Away from Stigma because there is a lot of stigma around getting help, is it okay to say that you are hurting and broken and you need people to help you, and it’s really courageous to ask for help,” said the CEO of the Walker Center, Deborah Thomas.

The event will include a one mile walk or run, and will have other resources available to share more about how they can help people.

The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. at the Visitor’s Center in Twin Falls on Saturday, May 20.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
e pursuit started around 2:20 pm at Richardson Drive and ended at the Chevron station located...
Montana man arrested after short pursuit with law enforcement in Twin Falls
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Earthmoving began on May 4. Once the site is prepared, construction workers will begin pouring...
U of I begins construction on the nation’s largest research dairy
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 2:21 a.m. on...
Three people transported to the hospital after crash in Jerome

Latest News

Region IV Development looking for public’s comment on Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy update
The Jerome Chamber of Commerce looking for next year's group of Leadership Jerome members.
Leadership Jerome looking for next group of participants, marking the first year of the program a success
St. Luke's offers well-being department to help staff
St. Luke’s creates ‘well-being department’ to support staff
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
The City of Eden issues water boil advisory for May 16th