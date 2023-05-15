Angry neighbor accused of driving off with boy after doorbell prank

Authorities are recommending charges against the suspect of disorderly conduct, intimidation of a victim and false imprisonment.(Source: WDJT via CNN)
By WDJT Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:23 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WDJT) - A Wisconsin man could face criminal charges after he allegedly pulled a boy into his car and threatened him after he played a game of ding-dong ditch.

A boy called 911 around 8:15 p.m. last Friday saying a man took his friend after he and three other boys, ages 12 and 13, played ding-dong ditch, a prank that involves ringing someone’s doorbell and running away.

Police say one neighbor got so upset by the prank that he threatened the boys and drove off with one of them.

Dispatch audio describes the search for the missing boy, saying the report indicated the victim was “grabbed by his arm and pulled into a black vehicle.”

“He said that the male said, ‘I’m going to f---ing kick your butt if you do that again’ before he got out and grabbed the friend,” the dispatch audio said.

According to the audio, the boy told police that the neighbor said he was going to take his friend home to his parents or to the police department.

Police later found the suspect and the boy in a supermarket parking lot.

Authorities are recommending charges against the suspect of disorderly conduct, intimidation of a victim and false imprisonment.

Police say it’s important for parents to know what their kids are doing and to understand the seriousness of causing a disturbance like this. As innocent as it may seem, childhood pranks can get out of hand and escalate rapidly.

