Blaine County issues flood evacuation notice

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Blaine County Sheriff’s office has issued a flood evacuation notice, but they are reminding people there are no current evacuation orders in place at this time.

The sheriff’s office said with warmer weather in the forecast, and they want to make sure residents and visitors know the evacuation alerts.

Ready is the time to prepare, Set is when you can leave at a moment’s notice, and Go means leave immediately.

Flood Preparation (Blaine County Sheriffs)

The Big Wood River at Hailey is predicted to surge to 7 feet on May 23, according to the forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Northwest River Forecast Center. That’s about halfway between Noaa’s threshold for “moderate” and “major” flooding.

The sheriff’s office is advising people to follow them on Facebook to get the latest updated information and alerts:

