The City of Eden issues water boil advisory for May 16th

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Eden is issuing a boil water advisory starting Tuesday morning.

Starting around 8 a.m. the city said there will be a drop in water pressure due to repairing a leak that requires depressurizing the water system.

The city said people should not drink the water without boiling it first.

Eden City officials say they will inform the public when the water boil advisory is lifted, they anticipate they will resolve the problem within 24 hours.

