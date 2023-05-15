Julia Gilbert: Mountain Home runner is leaving her mark in the record books

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Mountain Home High School Senior is leaving her mark on the cross country and track and field program.

Julia Gilbert just won the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter races on Friday at the Great Basin District Championships. Breaking two school records in the process.

Gilbert ran the 800 in 2. 21.76 seconds - And completed the mile in 5.13.77, breaking her own school record, which she had previously set a month ago at the Boise relays.

This accomplishment follows a successful cross-country season in which she set the school record in the 5000 meters as well.

“I just feel really blessed to have all these coaches. My coach Dan Young he’s been with me for four years and he coached me in middle school cross country, and he’s always been a huge supporter and my head coaches Urquidi and Clark have always cared about me when I’ve had my hard times and they’ve been really supportive during my great times,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert plans to run at the College of Idaho.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.