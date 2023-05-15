Julia Gilbert: Mountain Home runner is leaving her mark in the record books

Julia Gilbert just won the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter races on Friday at the Great Basin District Championships
By Joey Martin and Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:42 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Mountain Home High School Senior is leaving her mark on the cross country and track and field program.

Julia Gilbert just won the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter races on Friday at the Great Basin District Championships. Breaking two school records in the process.

Gilbert ran the 800 in 2. 21.76 seconds - And completed the mile in 5.13.77, breaking her own school record, which she had previously set a month ago at the Boise relays.

This accomplishment follows a successful cross-country season in which she set the school record in the 5000 meters as well.

“I just feel really blessed to have all these coaches. My coach Dan Young he’s been with me for four years and he coached me in middle school cross country, and he’s always been a huge supporter and my head coaches Urquidi and Clark have always cared about me when I’ve had my hard times and they’ve been really supportive during my great times,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert plans to run at the College of Idaho.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

e pursuit started around 2:20 pm at Richardson Drive and ended at the Chevron station located...
Montana man arrested after short pursuit with law enforcement in Twin Falls
Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Earthmoving began on May 4. Once the site is prepared, construction workers will begin pouring...
U of I begins construction on the nation’s largest research dairy
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 2:21 a.m. on...
Three people transported to the hospital after crash in Jerome

Latest News

The Bruins won the Great Basin District Championship and will host the 4A state tournament next...
Magic Valley softball teams book trips to state
Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
Gatlin Bair won the Great Basin District Championship in the 100 and 200 meter dashes.
Gatlin Bair excelling in track and field
District Champs!!! Twin Falls Baseball sails past Burley to capture another Great Basin crown
District Champs!!! Twin Falls Baseball sails past Burley to capture another Great Basin crown