Lane Closures on Filer Avenue starting Tuesday

Contractors with the City of Twin Falls will construct a new utility crossing under Filer...
Contractors with the City of Twin Falls will construct a new utility crossing under Filer Avenue East near Blue Lakes Boulevard beginning Tuesday, May 16 through Wednesday, May 17.(SK)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:52 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Contractors with the City of Twin Falls will construct a new utility crossing under Filer Avenue East near Blue Lakes Boulevard beginning Tuesday, May 16, through Wednesday, May 17. During construction, Filer Avenue near the Chevron Gas Station and WaFad Bank will be limited to one shared lane for alternating traffic in both directions.

The utility crossing will be constructed in a bore under the roadway to place fiber to the customer. Local access will be maintained during the project. If possible, drivers should use an alternate route or expect intermittent delays on Filer Ave East.

Questions about the project should be directed to Crown Utilities at 208-358-6674.

