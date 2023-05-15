Law Enforcement Memorial held in Twin Falls over the weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over its history, Idaho has lost 75 officers in the line of duty.

An annual memorial was held in Twin Falls this weekend to honor their lives.

Law enforcement agencies in Twin Falls spent the morning remembering fallen officers in the State of Idaho.

“In my 30 years in law enforcement in Twin Falls, County I’ve seen brave men and women sacrifice and fight for us in the war against crime, facing dangers that are unknown to most of us here,” said Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs.

It’s a time to honor the 75 officers who died in the line of duty. “Wyatt Christopher Mazer Bonneville County Sherriff’s Department May 18 20-20.” it’s also a time recognize officers who served and are currently serving.

And to remember how dangerous the job is and the challenges today.

“Things are getting more serious here and more serious every year. My office is currently on pace to file a record number of felonies in 20-23. Fentanyl which you may have heard of is the new scourge of law enforcement and the new challenges for law enforcement officers,” said Loebs.

