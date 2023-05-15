Leadership Jerome looking for next group of participants, marking the first year of the program a success

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome Chamber of Commerce is wrapping up it’s first group of ‘Leadership Jerome’ participants, and are already looking for next year’s cohorts.

This year was the first year the Jerome Chamber of Commerce offered this program to the high school seniors.

The students, who took part were able to learn about different industries and companies, such as manufacturing, city government, small businesses, and education to name a few.

One day each month, the students visited different local businesses and learned about the opportunities that are available to them right in their hometown.

“But it is all about retention, it’s all about educating the young people about the jobs that are available, and having them understand that there is viable careers that they can come back to, after they, if they choose to go to the workforce, if they choose to go to university, if they choose to go to trade school, there are options,” said Cheryl Viola, the executive director and CEO of the Jerome Chamber of Commerce.

This was the first year that the Jerome Chamber offered this program so participation was small with only four students.

But, they are looking for next year’s interested students now, as there are certain requirements they must meet.

To apply, call 208-324-2711 or email director@visitjeromeidaho.com.

