Region IV Development looking for public’s comment on Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy update

(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:35 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Region IV Development is looking for the public’s input and comment as they update their comprehensive economic development strategy.

Updating their comprehensive economic development strategy is a requirement of a grant they receive from the Economic Development Administration.

The idea is to lay out the priorities and goals for economic development for this eight county area.

The community is invited to share their input and ideas on how they can move forward with ideas and suggestions to improve the lives and economy of residents in this area.

“We really want to hear about their priorities and their concerns, of what elements need improvement, and what could use funding to make our region even better,” said Michele McFarlane, a community development planner with Region IV.

Anyone who is interested in participating is welcome to go to the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce building at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

