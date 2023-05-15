St. Luke’s creates ‘well-being department’ to support staff

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The pandemic was stressful for most people, especially those in the healthcare field.

St. Luke’s is working to ensure their nurses and staff have the tools to manage stress and handle mental health issues.

St. Luke’s has set up a well-being department for their staff. The department works with staff to help manage a good work-life balance. The department helps offer counseling and offers classes on a variety of topics, including healthy eating and healthy lifestyles.

“Really, they have engaged more than I’ve seen in my 30 years in nursing,” said Amy Bradley, Director of Nursing and Patient Care at St. Luke’s Health System. “Really, come around to issue to support not only the nurses but the staff that works at our hospitals, so I’m really encouraged with that and I love that department, they are doing great work.”

Bradley added several contract workers were so impressed with St. Luke’s they decided to move here permanently.

