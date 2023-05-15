St. Luke’s creates ‘well-being department’ to support staff

St. Luke's offers well-being department to help staff
St. Luke's offers well-being department to help staff(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:31 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The pandemic was stressful for most people, especially those in the healthcare field.

St. Luke’s is working to ensure their nurses and staff have the tools to manage stress and handle mental health issues.

St. Luke’s has set up a well-being department for their staff. The department works with staff to help manage a good work-life balance. The department helps offer counseling and offers classes on a variety of topics, including healthy eating and healthy lifestyles.

“Really, they have engaged more than I’ve seen in my 30 years in nursing,” said Amy Bradley, Director of Nursing and Patient Care at St. Luke’s Health System. “Really, come around to issue to support not only the nurses but the staff that works at our hospitals, so I’m really encouraged with that and I love that department, they are doing great work.”

Bradley added several contract workers were so impressed with St. Luke’s they decided to move here permanently.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

e pursuit started around 2:20 pm at Richardson Drive and ended at the Chevron station located...
Montana man arrested after short pursuit with law enforcement in Twin Falls
Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Earthmoving began on May 4. Once the site is prepared, construction workers will begin pouring...
U of I begins construction on the nation’s largest research dairy
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 2:21 a.m. on...
Three people transported to the hospital after crash in Jerome

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
The City of Eden issues water boil advisory for May 16th
Tuesday is election day in Idaho, what’s on the ballot?
Tuesday is election day in Idaho; what’s on the ballot?
Law Enforcement Memorial held in Twin Falls over the weekend
Law Enforcement Memorial held in Twin Falls over the weekend
Cool, wet Spring may present some challenges and benefits for dairy producers
Cool, wet Spring may present some challenges and benefits for dairy producers