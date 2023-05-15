Three people transported to the hospital after crash in Jerome

By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:52 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Jerome, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 2:21 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2023, near 357 W 300 N, in Jerome County.

A 33-year-old male of Ketchum was driving a GMC Yukon eastbound on 300 N.  A 66-year-old male of Hazelton was driving a tractor pulling a farm implement westbound on 300 N.  The Yukon collided with the farm implement.

The driver of the Yukon was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.  His passengers, a 45-year-old female and 49-year-old male, both of Ketchum, were transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.

All occupants were wearing their seat belts.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

