Tuesday is election day in Idaho; what’s on the ballot?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Election day in on Tuesday and there are a few items on the May 16th ballot that will be of interest to Wood River Valley and Magic Valley Voters.

BLAINE COUNTY

Up in Blaine Bounty, voters in the cities of Sun Valley, Ketchum and Hailey will be asked if they support the reallocation of funds for the existing one percent local option tax for air. In sun valley voter will be presented two separate questions, essentially asking voters if they support splitting the one percent lot tax, with 50 percent going toward housing and 50 percent going toward air support at Friedman Memorial Airport.

And extending the lot tax, which is set to expire, for a period for five years, starting July 1st, 2023.

KETCHUM

In Ketchum it will be essentially be the same thing but consolidated down to one ballot question. Asking voters if they are in favor of extending the existing one percent local option tax for a period of five years starting July 1, 2023.

Then restructuring the one percent lot tax for air by dedicating fifty percent toward support of air service, and reallocating the other fifty percent for the purpose of preservation and creation of community housing.

HAILEY

In Hailey it very similar, asking voters if they are in favor of spending fifty percent of the lot tax funds for the development of community housing.

But, if the ballot measure does not pass, Hailey will continue to collect one percent for air until 2050, as approved by Hailey voters in 2020.

https://www.kmvt.com/2023/04/26/cities-wood-river-valley-posing-question-voters-upcoming-election/

CASSIA COUNTY

In cassia county the burley public library is seeking to pass an override levy in the upcoming May 16 election. The library is seeking to pass a 350,000 dollar levy per year for the next two years. The funds shall be used to provide 61 percent general operating funds for the library

https://www.kmvt.com/2023/03/28/burley-public-library-seeks-pass-override-levy-upcoming-may-election/

HAGERMAN

https://www.kmvt.com/2023/05/10/hagerman-joint-school-district-seeks-pass-plant-facilities-levy-upcoming-election/

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.