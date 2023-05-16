BLM officials say to plan ahead if you’re camping Memorial Day Weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Bureau of Land Management says Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest outdoor recreation events of the year, and their campsites will be ready when you hit the open road.

The Twin Falls District Manages roughly 3. 9 billon acres of public land and two fully develop campsites- Milner Recreation Area and Lud Drexler Park.

BLM officials say the late springs and extended snow melt did damage some roads at Milner Recreation Area, but all roads are now open and no closures in effect.

Officials are reminding people to have a plan before heading out Memorial weekend.

The campsite operates on a first-come, first-serve basis.

LUD Drexler sees about 55,000 visitors every year and is popular for its fishing and proximity to Salmon Falls Reservoir.

“Be aware of the conditions if the conditions are muddy. It’s really important to stay on roads and trails. Nobody wants to get stuck while they are out enjoying public land. It can cause havoc to your vehicle not to mention it can really damage the resources,” said an official from BLM.

The two campsites have a $5 daily fee and $15 for overnight stays.

Outdoor recreators can also purchase a season pass for $50.

