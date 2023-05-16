Critical Incident Task Force in charge of situation at Kimberly home

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Critical Incident Task Force is leading an investigation into a situation in Kimberly late Monday afternoon.

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s deputies and Twin Falls Police officers responded to a home in the 300-block of Fafnir Drive around 4:45.

Details are vague at this time, but we’ve been told there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Ada County Prosecuting Attorney will assist the Critical Incident Task Force in reviewing the case.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.

