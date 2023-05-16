CSI softball opens Region 18 tournament with a win

The Golden Eagles play top-seed Salt Lake Tuesday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:55 PM MDT
Taylorsville, UTAH (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho softball team started their postseason with a win Monday.

In the opening round of the double-elimination Region 18 tournament in Taylorsville, Utah, the Golden Eagles cruised to a win over Utah State Eastern.

(2) CSI 6, (3) USU Eastern 1

The second-seeded Golden Eagles will play top-seed Salt Lake Tuesday in the winner’s bracket final. The victor clinches a spot in the tournament championship game.

Also on Monday, a handful of CSI players brought home All-Region 18 honors. Gracie Walters was named Pitcher of the Year. Gracie Tentinger, Brylee Bigelow, Tessa Hokanson, and Rachael Brown were named to the Region 18 First Team.

