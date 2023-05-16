Jerome residents plant their roots at site of new elementary school

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Parents and their children recently participated in an event in Jerome, where they sowed the seeds of their children’s future education, hoping their harvest will be filled with potential.

Howling winds this past weekend could not stop a Clydesdale horse from hauling farm equipment and more than two dozen Jerome residents and their children from participating in the Planting Our Roots event organized by the Jerome School District.

In many ways, what they were doing Saturday morning symbolized the Jerome community.

“You know it wasn’t that long ago this was a pioneer community. It’s still an agricultural community, and we just want to celebrate our agricultural roots here in Jerome,” said Jerome Superintendent Pat Charlton.

The Planting Our Roots event was held at the school district’s new elementary school, which is still under constriction, Frontier Elementary. The seeds people planted Saturday were being spread across what will be the school’s future sports field.

Frontier Elementary’s future principal, Barbara Brown, said the new school will be a welcome addition when completed.

“There is a lot of growth happening in Twin Falls and also Jerome, so because of the growth, our classrooms are getting bigger and bigger, and we also wanted to start a new model,” Brown said.

The new model will entail making the four elementary schools in Jerome, Kindergarten through 6th grade, each with roughly 600 students. Currently, the three elementary schools are Kindergarten through 3rd grade.

But before that happens, the superintendent said that one of Jerome’s older schools will get some much-needed renovations.

“We will be doing a unique thing. Our oldest school, Jefferson, is going to have a complete remodel, so we will move those students into this new school while that school gets remodeled,” Charlton said.

One parent who participated in the planting our roots activity this past weekend said the future looks bright for students in Jerome.

“The schools here in Jerome are the heart of the community. It’s wonderful to be in our community and participate in the very beginning, and it will bless these kids’ lives and the many coming,” Brian Williams said.

Charlton said he expects Frontier Elementary to be open sometime in the Fall of 2023.

