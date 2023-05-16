State baseball tournament brackets are set

The 4A baseball and softball tournaments are in Twin Falls
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:58 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 13 different teams from the KMVT viewing area will compete in state softball or baseball tournaments this week.

The 4A baseball and softball tournaments will be held in Twin Falls. Softball matchups for this week can be found here.

BASEBALL OPENING ROUND

Tournaments all start on Thursday, May 18 (except for 1A)

4A - Skip Walker Field (CSI) - Twin Falls

(6) Bishop Kelly vs. (3) Twin Falls, 1 p.m.

(7) Wood River vs. (2) Pocatello, 10 a.m.

For the full bracket, click here.

3A - Northwest Nazarene University - Nampa

(7) Timberlake vs. (2) Kimberly, 11 a.m.

(8) Gooding vs. (1) Marsh Valley, 6:30 p.m.

For the full bracket, click here.

2A - Orofino High School - Orofino

Declo vs. Orofino, noon

For the full bracket, click here.

1A - Church Field - Lewiston

Glenns Ferry vs. Potlatch, Wednesday, May 17 at noon

For the full bracket, click here.

