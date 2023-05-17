AAA says now is the time for be mindful about hot cars

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The temperatures have finally started to rise with this weekend expected to get well into the 80s.

AAA of Idaho says now is the time we need to start being mindful about not leaving children or pets in hot cars.

Matthew Conde with AAA says the temperature inside a car can go up 20 degrees in ten minutes even with the windows cracked and in the shade.

Conde said if you run into the store even for a short errand the passage of time can feel very different inside an air-conditioned building than that of a hot car, so always bring children and pets into the store with you.

“So, our advice also is, put something in the back seat that makes you look,” said Conde. “We used to say the wallet or the purse, now we say the phone because people don’t go anywhere without their phone.”

Conde said in 50 percent of the cases of a childing being left in a car it’s because the caregiver forgot they had a child with them, and one child dies every seven days nationwide due to being left in a hot car.

