AAA says now is the time for be mindful about hot cars

hot car
hot car(Pixabay)
By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:20 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The temperatures have finally started to rise with this weekend expected to get well into the 80s.

AAA of Idaho says now is the time we need to start being mindful about not leaving children or pets in hot cars.

Matthew Conde with AAA says the temperature inside a car can go up 20 degrees in ten minutes even with the windows cracked and in the shade.

Conde said if you run into the store even for a short errand the passage of time can feel very different inside an air-conditioned building than that of a hot car, so always bring children and pets into the store with you.

“So, our advice also is, put something in the back seat that makes you look,” said Conde. “We used to say the wallet or the purse, now we say the phone because people don’t go anywhere without their phone.”

Conde said in 50 percent of the cases of a childing being left in a car it’s because the caregiver forgot they had a child with them, and one child dies every seven days nationwide due to being left in a hot car.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
e pursuit started around 2:20 pm at Richardson Drive and ended at the Chevron station located...
Montana man arrested after short pursuit with law enforcement in Twin Falls
A number of Twin Falls county and city police vehicles responded to a residence in the northern...
UPDATE: Kimberly man injured following officer-involved shooting
Earthmoving began on May 4. Once the site is prepared, construction workers will begin pouring...
U of I begins construction on the nation’s largest research dairy
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 2:21 a.m. on...
Three people transported to the hospital after crash in Jerome

Latest News

Year in review: how well the Twin Falls School District was at achieving their goals for the ‘22-’23 school year
The Lamphouse Theatre in Twin Falls will host two weekends of the play 'Lunch with Judy'
‘Lunch With Judy’ returns to Twin Falls for two weekends of shows
Hagerman Plant Facilities Reserve Levy passes
Hagerman Plant Facilities Reserve Levy passes
The election is on Tuesday, May 16.
Hagerman Plant Facilities Reserve Levy passes