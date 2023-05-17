Canyon Ridge’s Lupumba signs to play basketball at CSI

Kahin inks with Lane Community College
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:46 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s not often a prep basketball player from the Magic Valley goes to play at the College of Southern Idaho.

Tuesday, though, the Golden Eagles got someone from right down the road. Canyon Ridge’s Sam Lupumba signed with CSI.

The 6-foot-7 230-pound Lupumba averaged a double-double with the Riverhawks his senior season.

Also at Canyon Ridge Tuesday, track athlete Avion Kahin signed with Lane Community College in Eugene, Oregon.

Kahin plans on competing in the high jump and long jump, as well as sprint events in college.

