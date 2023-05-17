CSI softball beats top seed Salt Lake to clinch spot in Region 18 title game

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho softball team is one win away from another NJCAA World Series appearance.

In Tuesday’s Region 18 tournament game against top-seeded Salt Lake, the Golden Eagles won a thriller to advance to the championship game.

CSI 2, Salt Lake 1

Tessa Hokanson and Gracie Tentinger hit solo home runs for the Golden Eagles.

Gracie Walters got the win in the circle, tossing 5.1 innings, allowing just one run. Brooke Merrill got the save in relief.

Since Salt Lake beat Utah State Eastern in the loser’s bracket final Tuesday, CSI will once again play the Bruins for the region championship Wednesday.

The game will start at noon. Salt Lake would have to beat CSI twice to claim a title, while the Golden Eagles only have to win once.

A win for CSI would put them in the NJCAA World Series for the second straight season.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.