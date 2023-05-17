Hagerman Plant Facilities Reserve Levy passes

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — People in the Hagerman Joint School District are celebrating Tuesday night, as the unofficial election results are showing the plant facility levy has been approved by the voters.

The plant facility levy needed 55% approval from the voters to pass and after 100% of the votes have come in, unofficially 200 voted in favor of the levy and 180 voted against, equating 55%.

The votes came in from Gooding and Twin Falls counties.

The school plant facilities reserve fund levy is in the amount of $400,000 per year for five years, beginning July 1, 2023. The estimated average annual cost of the levy is a tax of $102.42 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.

The levy will essentially add no new taxes as the existing plant facility levy and existing supplemental levy are set to expire on June 30, 2023.

Hagerman Joint School District superintendent Jim Brown said the money is going to be designated towards the renovation of Prince Memorial Gymnasium.

Brown said if the levy didn’t pass, there would of been a discussion with the long-term planning committee on May 25th about running the levy again on the August ballot or looking at alternative options.

Brown explain, “well it was built in the 20′s. it has just served its time, it is highly inefficient. it is completely out of compliance as far as safety, safety issues go.” He added, “it is limited. we only have one gym. It would be nice if we could have multiple gyms for practices,, with all of our games and classes as well as P.E. practices.”

Additionally, Brown said the reason they went in the direction of renovating the Prince Memorial Gymnasium instead demolishing it and building a new structure, was due to cost and the building’s historical significance.

